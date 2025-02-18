A comparison between F-35 and Su-57: How will India solve the ultimate fighter conundrum? As of now, India does not have a fifth-generation fighter, and the country needs a stealth fighter to counter constant threats that are likely to emerge from China and Pakistan.

F-35 vs Su-57: After US President Donald Trump offered F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets to India, the debate about whether the Indian Air Force should induct these jets has hogged the limelight. Additionally, Russia's offer of the Su-57 has made the discourse more spicy, with comparisons being drawn between the US and Russian platforms. Both the F-35 and Su-57 are fifth-generation fighters.

Should India buy F-35?

The F-35 is manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The Lockheed Martin website describes the F-35 as "the centrepiece of 21st-century global security," adding, "The F-35 strengthens national security, enhances global partnerships, and powers economic growth. As the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world, the F-35 gives pilots the critical advantage against any adversary, enabling them to execute their mission and come home safe."

According to a report, nine countries contributed to the growth of the F-35, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Canada, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. According to CNBC, each F-35 unit costs between USD 80 million to USD 115 million.

According to a report by Fortune India, approximately 1,000 F-35s are currently under operation. On the other hand, Moscow has been able to manufacture only 40-odd Su-57s. Moreover, there are also some concerns about its stealth capabilities, which are top-notch in the case of F-35 jets.

Comparison between F-35 and Su-57

F-35 Su-57 The F-35 is a single-seater plane The Su-57 is also a single-seater plane It is powered by a single engine It is powered by twin engines It comes with the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine It comes with Russia’s Saturn AL-41F1 after-burning turbofan engine It can reach a speed up to Mach 1.6 It can notch up a speed of Mach 1.8 It can operate at an altitude of 50,000 feet It can operate at an altitude of almost 54,000 feet It has a range of approximately 2,200 kilometres. It has a range of almost 3,000 kilometres.

Why does India need a fifth-generation fighter?

Currently, India does not have a fifth-generation fighter, and before the AMCA projects bears fruits, the country needs a stealth fighter to counter constant threats that are likely to emerge from China and Pakistan. F-35 fighter jets will require big budgetary allocations as their price is towards the higher side. Conversely, the Su-57 are expected to cost considerably less and may get inducted with ease as most Indian warplanes are of Russian origin.

When it comes to the F-35, the technology transfer aspect can be a contentious issue, while in the case of the Su-57, Moscow can conform to the Indian demands of technology transfer and indigenous manufacturing.

