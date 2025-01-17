Budget needs to give extra impetus to fighter jet acquisition to match adversaries beyond Himalayas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN AIR FORCE/X ACCOUNT Indian Air Force's fighter jet

The depleting squadrons of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have become a huge reason for introspection for stakeholders who are in charge of India's defence. Since the 1980s, it has been in the common discourse that the country needs at least 42 squadrons of fighter jets to address foreign exigencies. However, the IAF is still waiting for a major induction which can arrest the depleting strength as well as put it on par with rivals like China and widen the narrowing gap vis-a-vis Pakistan.

Current strength of Indian Air Force

Currently, the IAF operates 30 to 32 squadrons of fighter jets, and with the Union Budget 2025 around the corner, it is high time to bring the issue into discussion. The Budget this year needs to ensure extra allocation to the Air Force aimed at expediting the acquisition of fighter jets either from strategic partners like the US, France, or Russia, or ensure that the HAL and DRDO get the pending parts, including engines, to facilitate the induction of Tejas fighter jets.

Notably, the delay in engine supply by GE has led to a delay in the supply of the Tejas Mk-1A and its follow-on, the Mk-2, which were supposed to be the bulwark against the depleting squadron of the Indian Air Force.

India needs a fifth-generation fighter jet more desperately than ever

The Indian Air Force has several fighter jets, including the Dassault Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, Dassault Mirage 2000, and MiG-21, which actively guard Indian skies. However, the tally of jets seriously lacks a fifth-generation fighter jet that comes with stealth technology.

India faces a huge gap with China in terms of military technology, and given China's recent display of what it called the '6th generation' fighter, the gap has never been so prominently exposed.

Therefore, the defence budget needs to put extra stress on capital outlay with an aim to kickstart an acquisition process that can help narrow the gap and keep the Indian Air Force on par with other counterparts.

