Virat Kohli reacts to speculations on 'chartered London flights' request during IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli has ended the silence on his rumoured requests to travel from India to London frequently during games in the Indian Premier League 2026. Kohli, who spends time with his family in London when off the field in the recent years, laughed off the speculation as he dismissed the viral claims.

A post claimed that Kohli has requested the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management for special travel access to London from India if there is a gap of 'more than three days' in games during the IPL 2026. The post read, "Virat Kohli's big demands: According to reports, Kohli had asked RCB management for chartered flight access between India and London. If there's a gap of more than three days between matches, he plans to fly out to London and return just before the next game."

However, Kohli has put an end to those speculations by sharing two laughing emojis in his official Instagram story alongside the rumoured post. Check the post out here.

Kohli returns to M.Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Kohli has returned to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to begin preparations for the upcoming season of the IPL, which gets underway on March 28. Speaking with his teammates during the first training session of the season, Kohli asked his teammates to give their 120 per cent and leave no stone unturned in their bid towards defending the IPL title.

"We worked really hard over the last two to three seasons to achieve what we did last year, and it's only going to get tougher because other teams are going to come hard at us," Kohli said.

"We don’t waste these days. We stay ahead. So, switch on now. Let’s not waste even a minute of any session that we are a part of. We must give our 120 per cent for these two and a half months," he added.

RCB gear up for title defence

Meanwhile, for the first time in their history, RCB will be playing to defend their IPL title. They had finally won the crown after beating the Punjab Kings in the final last year, bringing an end to an 18-year wait.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will be kicking off the tournament on Saturday, March 28, with their opening game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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