Commercial LPG gas cylinder's prices slashed, check latest rate

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Commercial LPG gas cylinder

The oil marketing companies have slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, sources said on Tuesday (August 1).

According to sources, the rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today.

“Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 from today,” they said.

However, no changes have been made in the domestic LPG prices.

The prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased in June this year by Rs 7 per cylinder, following which the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi had increased from 1,773 to Rs 1,780 per cylinder.

The price was commercial cylinders was slashed in June.

Earlier in June, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 83.50.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Pakistan: 7 killed as 3-storey building collapses due to gas cylinder explosion in Jhelum

Latest India News