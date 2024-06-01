Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs 69.50, Check revised rates here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

New Delhi: The Oil Marketing Companies on Saturday announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders across the country. The rates revised by Rs Rs 69.50 have come into effect with immediate effect. The retail sales price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 1,676 in Delhi from today.

This latest reduction follows a previous price adjustment on May 1, 2024, when the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was lowered by Rs 19. These consecutive price decreases signal a positive trend for businesses struggling with operating costs amid economic challenges.

Check price in your city

City Price Old Price Delhi Rs 1,676 Rs 1745.50 Kolkata Rs 1,787 Rs 1859 Mumbai Rs 1,629 Rs 1,698.50 Chennai Rs 1,840.5o Rs 1,911

Prices reduced for third consecutive month​

A month ago, on May 1, oil marketing companies slashed the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 19 per unit with immediate effect. The retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was then Rs 1745.50 in Delhi. Earlier in April, the price was cut by Rs 30.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder at Rs 1764.50.

With the start of a new month, LPG cylinder prices are adjusted. The government is implementing various schemes to promote the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in homes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which offers subsidies to eligible families.

Reasons for price cut

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has often taken potshots at the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre for failing to rein in fuel prices and its ripple effect on the prices of essential food items and other commodities.

While the exact reasons for the price decrease are not disclosed, factors such as fluctuations in international oil prices, changes in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics likely play a role in these adjustments. Revisions for both commercial and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders usually take place on the first day of each month.

(With ANI inputs)

