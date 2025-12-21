Cold wave update: IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog in five districts of Jharkhand Cold wave in Jharkhand: An alert for dense fog was sounded for 11 districts — Gumla, Lohardga, Ranchi, Khunti, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Jamtara.

Amid intense cold wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued alerts for dense fog in parts of Jharkhand, with minimum temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts. The 'orange alert' (be prepared) for dense fog has been been issued for five districts — Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra and Hazaribag — until 8.30 am on Monday, whereas the 'yellow alert' (be updated) for cold has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, and Lohardaga.

15 districts likely to be affected on Dec 23

According to the weather office, a total of 15 districts are likely to be affected until 8.30 am on December 23.

Cold wave conditions were also reported in six districts where the minimum temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The districts were Gumla, Hazaribag, Khunti, Latehar, Lohardaga and Ranchi. "Light south-easterly to easterly winds are prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand. Very dense to dense fog is likely to prevail in most parts of the northern and some central districts. This situation will continue until December 23," said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Minimum temperature to dip by 3 degrees Celsius

"No large change is likely in the minimum temperature over the next 72 hours. Thereafter, over the next two days, the minimum temperature will steadily dip by up to 3 degrees Celsius," he said. He also advised caution during early morning travel due to low visibility.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, Lohardaga recorded the state's lowest temperature at 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj (6.9) and Ranchi (7.8), the IMD said. The minimum temperature in Bokaro was 10.5 degrees Celsius, while Chaibasa recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius and Jamshedpur recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius.

