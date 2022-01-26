Cold wave to become less intense across Northwest India? Here's what IMD says

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gautam Buddha Nagar: A man looks on as a goods train approaches the Maripat railway station, amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning

The Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the ongoing cold wave will continue during the next three to four days across parts of Northwest and Central India. However, the weather body also hinted that the intensity of cold day conditions over Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh will come down after a few days.

Regions like Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next 24 hours. Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 26th and isolated rainfall on 27th and 28th January.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Gujarat, observed IMD.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days. IMD in its forecast has also warned of lung-related health impacts.

