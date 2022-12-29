Cochin Carnival: BJP objects over 'Papanji' face resembling PM Modi, organisers agreed to change it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANKUZHIMURALI Cochin Carnival: BJP objects over 'Papanji' face resembling PM Modi

Cochin Carnival: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday raised objection to the face of the 'Papanji' constructed for the Cochin Carnival, claiming it resembled that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the image of 'Papanji was circulated on social media platforms, the BJP workers of Fort Kochi staged a protest in Kochi, saying it resembled that of PM Modi's face.

Following this, Organisers of the popular Cochin Carnival, a highly spirited annual gala fete being organised in Kochi on the occasion of every new year, agreed to recreate the face of 'Papanji' -- a giant effigy of an old man.

Why 'Papanji' is burnt?

Burning of 'Papanji' at the well-known Fort Kochi beach, at the stroke of midnight on December 31, is considered to be an important tradition to ring in the New Year. This symbolically marks the end of the previous year's burdens and the start of the New Year on a clean slate.

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the Cochin Carnival Committee said that all issues have been sorted out. "Noting that the Cochin Carnival Committee comprises people belonging to all parties and religions, we took down the image on the face of effigy after the BJP workers raised the voice of protest. Now, we all are working unitedly to celebrate the Carnival," he added.

Carnival Committee rendered apology: BJP

A BJP worker said the Carnival Committee apologised to the party workers for hurting their sentiments.

BJP Ernakulam district president Adv KS Shaiju alleged that it was the "handiwork of some vested interests" in the Carnival Committee who wanted to create trouble in the Cochin Carnival, a popular cultural festival. He urged the Carnival Committee to oust such vested interests from the popular forum.

About famous Cochin Carnival festival

According to Kerala Tourism, the Cochin Carnival festivities spread over a week combine Christmas and New Year celebrations that are witnessed by thousands of people who gather at Fort Kochi Beach.

Built on the centuries-old cultural tradition, the Cochin Carnival acquired a distinct identity during the UN International year of Youth-38 years ago as a participative, secular festival.

The Carnival Committee said it has become a platform for all sections of people of this multi-ethnic town to come together annually in the commonly shared celebration of welcoming the New year. Over 90 clubs come together annually under the Chairmanship of the Sub-Collector (RDO), Fort Cochin to form the Carnival Committee and shape the year's festival, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: COVID-19: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vigilant' amid rising cases in many countries

Latest India News