CM Yogi performs 'Jal Abhishek' with Kabul river water sent by Afghan girl at Ram Janmabhoomi in

He had earlier said that his visit to Ayodhya was also to dedicate Shree Ram Janmbhoomi to the emotions of those who have maintained their devotion towards India and its holy shrines despite the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed 'Jal Abhishek' with Kabul river water sent by an Afghanistan girl to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said that a mixture of Gangajal and the Kabul river water was poured at the Ram temple construction site as per the PM's instruction.

