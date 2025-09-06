Cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash flood and landslides, traffic disrupted on Delhi-Yamunotri highway Uttarkashi cloudburst: A cloudburst in a village in Uttarkashi triggered floods, landslides, and traffic disruptions on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway, prompting immediate rescue operations and evacuations.

Uttarkashi:

A severe cloudburst on Saturday evening in the Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, triggered sudden floods and landslides. The debris from the landslides caused widespread panic in Naugaon Bazaar as residents scrambled to find safety. Reports indicate that a house was buried under the debris, and mud-filled water inundated more than half a dozen homes. The incident led to the closure of the Delhi-Yamunotri highway, causing severe traffic disruptions in the region.

CM orders immediate relief operations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a Facebook post, acknowledged the damage caused by the heavy rainfall in Naugaon and immediately spoke to the District Magistrate. Dhami directed the authorities to launch a full-scale rescue and relief operation. He emphasised the need to evacuate the affected people to safe locations and provide all possible assistance to those in distress.

Rescue operations underway

District Magistrate (DM) Prashant Arya reported that the cloudburst occurred in the Sevari Fal Patti area of Yamuna Valley in the evening. The swelling of the river caused debris to flow downstream, affecting the lower areas. The district administration, along with state and national disaster response teams, initiated rescue operations. Arya assured that efforts were underway to relocate the affected residents to safer places. He also mentioned that there have been no reports of casualties or severe property damage so far.

Vehicles swept away by floodwaters

DM Arya further explained that many residents had already evacuated their homes before the cloudburst, anticipating heavy rain. However, the sudden surge in water from the Devalsari stream swept away a mixer machine and several two-wheelers. A car was also buried under debris. As the floodwaters and debris surged into Naugaon Bazaar, panic ensued, and people rushed to safety. The closure of the Delhi-Yamunotri highway led to significant traffic jams in the area.

Disaster response teams on ground

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), led by Inspector Rajesh Joshi, arrived at the scene promptly. The SDRF teams began the rescue operations and successfully evacuated residents to safe areas.

As the region braces for more heavy rainfall, authorities have urged people to stay alert and follow safety guidelines. The ongoing efforts to restore the affected areas and clear the roads are expected to continue in the coming days.

