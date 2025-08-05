Advertisement
A massive cloudburst struck Tharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, triggering a devastating landslide and flash floods. Several people are feared missing, and multiple houses were destroyed as a powerful stream of water surged down the hillside.

A devastating cloudburst struck the high-altitude village of Dharali in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, triggering flash floods and a massive mudslide in the Kheer Ganga river catchment area. Several houses, hotels, and homestays were either damaged or swept away in the raging waters, with locals reporting that 10–12 people may be buried under debris. Panic gripped the region as videos surfaced showing torrents of water and terrified villagers scrambling for safety. Rescue operations are underway, with teams from SDRF, NDRF, and the Indian Army’s Ibex Brigade deployed to the affected site. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, confirmed ongoing relief efforts, and assured that the situation is being closely monitored.

 

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Uttarkashi Police confirm relief and rescue operations following rising Kheer Gadh water levels

    Uttarkashi Police reported rising water levels of the Kheer Gadh river in the Harsil area, causing damage in Dharali. Police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at the site.

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Indian army closely monitoring situation, committed to civilian assistance

    The situation is under continuous monitoring, and the Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected civilians.

    (Inputs from Manish Prasad)

     

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    4 dead, over 100 feared trapped; tourists stranded near hotels and restaurants

    So far, 4 people have died and more than 100 are feared trapped. The area affected by the cloudburst has many hotels and restaurants, and some tourists are also stranded there. 

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Search and rescue ongoing; all resources deployed to evacuate stranded persons

    Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to locate and evacuate any remaining stranded persons.

    (Inputs from Manish Prasad)

  • 3:55 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    15-20 evacuated; injured Treated at Harshil army medical facility

    So far, 15–20 individuals have been successfully evacuated, with the injured receiving prompt medical treatment at the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil.

    (Inputs from Manish Prasad)

  • 3:55 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Indian army deploys 150 personnel for rapid rescue Near Dharali

    Responding with urgency, the Indian Army mobilised 150 personnel who reached the site within 10 minutes and immediately commenced rescue operations.

    (Inputs from Manish Prasad)

  • 3:54 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Landslide strikes near Dharali village, close to Indian army camp at Harshil

    A landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today.

    (Inputs from Manish Prasad)

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Uttarakhand official confirms rescue teams deployed

    On the Uttarkashi cloudburst incident, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, RK Sudhanshu says, "The District Magistrate and SP have both left for the spot. There is a possibility of loss of life and property. We have sent SDRF as well as NDRF, and we are doing an assessment first, and as soon as we come to know the level of damage, action will be taken accordingly..."

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    ITBP and NDRF teams deployed to Uttarkashi cloudburst site for rescue operations

    A 16-member ITBP team has reached the Uttarkashi cloudburst site to assist in rescue efforts. Additionally, three NDRF teams from Manera, Batkot, and Dehradun are deployed, with two more teams on standby at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift.

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Uttarkashi cloudburst: Amit Shah assures support, directs ITBP and NDRF deployment

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region. Both the ITBP and the NDRF teams have been directed to reach at the spot.

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Uttarakhand mudslide in Dharali: Ibex brigade mobilised for rescue operations

    A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement. Troops from the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and carry out rescue operations. The extent of the damage is currently being ascertained, and further updates will be provided as relief efforts continue, said the Central Command of the Indian Army.

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Uttarakhand CM expresses concern on cloudburst damage in Dharali, confirms ongoing rescue operations

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the heavy damage caused by the cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi. He confirmed that SDRF, NDRF, and district teams are conducting relief and rescue operations, with the situation being closely monitored.

  • 3:32 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    NDRF deploys multiple teams to cloudburst site, airlift teams on standby

    Three NDRF teams from Manera, Batkot, and Dehradun have been dispatched to assist rescue operations at the Uttarkashi cloudburst site. Additionally, two teams are on standby at Shashtradhar airstrip, ready for airlift deployment. SDRF teams, led by IG Arun Mohan Joshi, have reached the site with emergency equipment and are coordinating rescue and disaster management efforts.

     

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Aug 05, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Cloudburst in Kheer Ganga triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

    Cloudburst in Kheer Ganga causes flash floods; several feared missing in Uttarkashi.

\