A devastating cloudburst struck the high-altitude village of Dharali in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, triggering flash floods and a massive mudslide in the Kheer Ganga river catchment area. Several houses, hotels, and homestays were either damaged or swept away in the raging waters, with locals reporting that 10–12 people may be buried under debris. Panic gripped the region as videos surfaced showing torrents of water and terrified villagers scrambling for safety. Rescue operations are underway, with teams from SDRF, NDRF, and the Indian Army’s Ibex Brigade deployed to the affected site. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, confirmed ongoing relief efforts, and assured that the situation is being closely monitored.