From Kashmir valley to Uttarkashi's Dharali: Checklist of major cloudbursts in India A catastrophic cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi triggered devastating flash floods, causing significant loss of life and widespread destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing amid urgent calls for better early warning and disaster preparedness in the Himalayan region.

New Delhi:

A catastrophic cloudburst struck the remote village of Dharali in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, reducing the settlement to rubble and causing widespread devastation. The sudden deluge triggered flash floods in the Kheer Ganga river catchment, carrying away homes, hotels, and homestays. Helicopter and ground rescue teams are engaged in relief efforts amid grim reports of at least 10 deaths, while a significant number of people remain missing.

Disturbing footage from the scene shows a torrent of water and debris sweeping through homes, leaving evacuees scrambling for high ground. Rescue operations are in full swing with assistance from NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army’s Ibex Brigade, who have deployed specialised medical and rescue teams to the site.

Historical cloudburst disasters in India

Cloudbursts have caused several catastrophic events across India in the past. Notable incidents include:

Kali Valley, Kumaon (August 1998) : Over 250 deaths.

: Over 250 deaths. Kuntha, Rudraprayag (August 17, 1979) : 39 fatalities.

: 39 fatalities. Mumbai (July 2005) : More than 450 lives lost.

: More than 450 lives lost. Leh, Ladakh (August 2010) : Estimated 250–600 fatalities.

: Estimated 250–600 fatalities. Uttarkashi (September 2012) : Approximately 45 deaths.

: Approximately 45 deaths. Kashmir Valley (September 2014) : Around 200 fatalities.

: Around 200 fatalities. Chamoli, Uttarakhand (August 16, 1991) : 26 deaths.

: 26 deaths. Bhenti-Poundar, Rudraprayag (August 11–19, 1998) : Roughly 103 deaths.

: Roughly 103 deaths. Aarakot, Mori, Uttarkashi (August 18, 2019) : 21 lives lost.

: 21 lives lost. Kedarnath (June 16–17, 2013) : Over 5,000 killed, many more missing.

: Over 5,000 killed, many more missing. Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (2025): Multiple cloudbursts resulted in 15 deaths and 27 people missing.

These events are stark reminders of the Himalayan region’s susceptibility to rapid and deadly cloudburst-related disasters.

Current status in Dharali

The flash floods in Dharali were triggered by intense rainfall over a short period, causing the Kheer Ganga river to swell rapidly. The deluge washed away structures and infrastructure, leaving residents with little time to seek shelter. The rescue operation now includes:

Helicopter and ground outreach by NDRF, SDRF, and army units.

by NDRF, SDRF, and army units. Medical aid being provided onsite and at nearby facilities.

being provided onsite and at nearby facilities. Search efforts underway for missing people amidst debris.

underway for missing people amidst debris. Road clearance on routes leading to the village to enable aid delivery.

District authorities, in coordination with state and central agencies, are closely monitoring the evolving situation and working to deliver relief promptly amid challenging terrain and weather conditions.

The Dharali tragedy underscores the need for improved early warning systems, infrastructure reinforcement, and disaster preparedness in the Himalayan belt.