Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, a senior police officer said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 11:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan held in Delhi

A close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan was apprehended by the Delhi Police following a shootout in Dwarka in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, they said.
He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR, a senior police officer said.
Rathi sustained a bullet injury to the leg during the shootout with personnel of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said.

ALSO READ | 45-year-old property dealer shot dead in Dwarka

ALSO READ | Released from jail, 22-year-old Bob Marley fan arrested for car theft in Delhi's Dwarka

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story20 injured as bus skids off road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district