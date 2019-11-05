Image Source : PTI No clear sign of cyclone threat to Odisha coast: SRC. Representational image.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Tuesday said that the possibility of the cyclonic storm touching Odisha coast is low and has also asked the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the coast from Friday. "The cyclonic storm may not touch Odisha coast. There is no clear indication of cyclone threat to Odisha coast as of now. We advise the people not to panic and resort to buying generators or inverters," said Jena.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said a depression over Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in next 24 hours and might move towards Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

Meanwhile, the SRC has written to 15 district collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Baudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri to brace for any flood and water-logging situation, likely to arise after rainfall from Saturday onwards.

Earlier, in May this year, cyclone Fani had hit the state.

ALSO READ | High alert in Uttar Pradesh as 7 terrorists enter state through Nepal border

ALSO READ | Moderate to heavy snowfall in J-K, Ladakh likely