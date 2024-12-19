Class 11 girl found hanging in hostel bathroom in Odisha, police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bhawanipatna suicide case: The body of a class 11 girl student was found hanging in her hostel bathroom in Bhawanipatna town of the Kalahandi district in Odisha on Thursday, police said. The deceased girl has been identified as Tofali Naik.

Hostel inmates found the bathroom locked

According to the police, she is a native of Birikote village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district. Tofali, a Commerce student, was residing in the Indravati Girls Hostel on the campus of Maa Manikeswari University.

In the morning, when Tofali's hostel inmates noticed the bathroom locked from the inside and received no response, they alerted the hostel authorities. With assistance from the local police, the door was forced open, and Tofali's body was discovered hanging from the shower pipe, tied with a towel, a police officer

Police suspect suicide

The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A forensic team has been sent to the spot for further investigation, he said. The police suspect that it was a suicide case.

Nibedita Nath, vice-chancellor of the university said, the police are conducting the investigation and the exact reason behind her death would be known from the post-mortem report.

Tofali's father said he and his wife talked to her last night and she was a little depressed. But, he is ignorant about why she has taken such an extreme step.

(With PTI inputs)

