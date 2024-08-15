Independence Day: CJI Chandrachud cites Bangladesh to highlight significance of liberty and freedom | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday said that Independence Day reminds every citizen of the duties one has to discharge towards others and the nation. Speaking at an event celebrating the 78th Independence Day in New Delhi, the CJI said, "This is the day which reminds us of the duties we have to discharge towards each other and the nation in realising all the values of the constitution."

Addressing Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud said India chose the uncertainty of freedom in 1950, and what is happening today in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious these two things are.

"We chose in 1950, the uncertainty of freedom. What is happening today in Bangladesh, is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us... It's very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted, but it is important that we dwell on the stories of the past to remind us how precious liberty is," he asserted.

Earlier a few days ago, while addressing a gathering at the 13th convocation ceremony and founder's day of the OP Jindal Global University in Delhi, the CJI exhorted the students to spot injustice in all its facets in the world around them. "The Constitution is a powerful tool to curb such disparities. It creates institutions and structures that are meant to guard against inequalities - apparent or invisible," he said. "In that sense, it performs a horizontal function – in that it regulates the inter-institutional relationships; and a vertical function - in so far as it regulates the relationship between the State and the people. But this is not all.

The Constitution does a lot more than that, it entrenches these values into our social fabric," Justice Chandrachud said.

(With agencies inputs)

