Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day

Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday, August 15, 2024. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. The theme of this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the Government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047. With the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari (participation) in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes/initiatives.