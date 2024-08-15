Thursday, August 15, 2024
     
Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day

Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: It will be eagerly seen if the Prime Minister announces any new initiative or expand the ambit of some ongoing welfare programmes at a time when a combined opposition, at its strongest in the last 10 years, has pivoted to populist welfare promises to draw support.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2024 6:33 IST
Independence Day celebrations
Image Source : ANI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

Independence Day 2024 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday, August 15, 2024. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. The theme of this year’s Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. The celebrations will serve as a platform to provide a renewed push to the Government’s efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047. With the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari (participation) in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. These people from different walks of life, categorised as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in various fields with the help of various government schemes/initiatives.

Live updates :Independence Day 2024 celebrations

  • Aug 15, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi to surpass Manmohan Singh's record

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th time in a row. He is also poised to become the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to address the nation on eleven consecutive Independence Day. This occasion will be particularly significant as it will be PM Modi's first Independence Day address in his third term. With this, he will surpass former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who hoisted the tricolour ten times during his tenure from 2004 to 2014.

  • Aug 15, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Around 6,000 special guests invited to witness I-Day celebrations

    With the aim to increase Jan Bhagidari in this festival of national fervour, around 6,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.

