CISF warns against con being perpetrated using troops' IDs

The CISF has issued an advisory cautioning people against some conmen using official ids of its personnel to conduct fraudulent online transactions. "CISF wishes to inform that a notable increase has been noticed in online selling using fraudulent methods by unscrupulous elements," the force said in a public message on its official Twitter handle.

"These sellers have been found posing as CISF personnel by displaying fake ids in order to extract payment from members of the public," it said.

People, it said, are hereby advised to be careful while entering into any such deal and transactions as it may be a "fraudster" trying to cheat you.

"In case of doubt, please report the matter to the local police," the advisory said.

A senior official said a number of incidents have come to fore in the recent past where the official government ID of a force personnel, in khaki uniform, was sourced from somewhere and used to cheat people who conduct online transactions, especially buying and selling goods.

A number of jawans have also filed police complaints after they were called by people saying funds have been transferred into their accounts and they should now transfer the gadget or equipment that was put on sale by them over a retail website.

The Central Industrial Security Force, with about 1.50 lakh personnel in its ranks, is primarily tasked to guard 61 civil airports of the country, the Delhi Metro and other vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain of the country.

