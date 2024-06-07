Friday, June 07, 2024
     
Kangana Ranaut slap row: FIR filed against accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Following the incident, accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was detained in the Commanding Officer's room where she was questioned about the incident. Later, she was suspended from her services and an inquiry was initiated against her.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: June 07, 2024 18:03 IST
FIR lodged against CISF constable for assaulting Kangana
Image Source : FILE PHOTO FIR lodged against CISF constable for assaulting Kangana Ranaut

In the latest development in the case of Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a CISF constable, an FIR has been registered against accused constable Kulwinder Kaur. She has been booked under sections 323 and 341 of IPC.

More details to be added

