CISF constable suspended after allegedly slapping Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport.

Hours after being accused of slapping actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woma constable has been suspended for the services. According to officials, an FIR has also been registered against her. Meanwhile, the constable, identified as Kulvinder Kaur, also gave her reaction on the matter.

A video has also surfaced featuring CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur, in which she addresses the recent altercation involving Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. In the video, Kaur claims that Ranaut had previously made a statement suggesting that women participating in the farmers' movement were doing so for a payment of Rs 100 each. Kaur added that her mother was among the women involved in the farmers' movement at that time.

"She (Kangana) stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said. The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.

NCW demands strict action against CISF staff

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma called for a strict action against the woman CISF. According to the information, the constable allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight to Delhi.

Kangana reacts to incident

Following the incident, the BJP leader took to her social media account and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" can be ended in Punjab. "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on 'X'. "When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she (CISF official) had supported the farmers' protest. My (Kangana) question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added.

Kangana elected as BJP MP from Mandi

It should be mentioned here that Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 74,755 votes. She garnered 5,37,022 votes while Singh got 4,62,267 votes, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India. The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat was being held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut alleges she was slapped by CISF woman guard at Chandigarh airport