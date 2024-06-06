Kangana Ranaut alleges she was slapped by CISF woman guard at Chandigarh airport: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Actor-turned-politician was allegedly slapped at Chandigarh airport by a CISF official during the security check.

Bollywood actor and newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party's(BJP) newly-elected MP from Himachal Pardesh, Kangana Ranaut has alleged that she was slapped by a woman guard of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, as per sources.

Ranaut arrived at Delhi and provided a detailed account of the incident to Nina Singh, the Director General of the CISF, in the presence of senior officials. The BJP MP alleged that while she was in a restricted area at Chandigarh airport, constable Kulvinder Kaur engaged in a heated argument with her and subsequently slapped her, sources added.

Why was Kangana slapped?

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3.30 pm when Ranaut was at the Chandigarh airport to board flight for Delhi. According to sources, she was allegedly slapped by the CISF official during a frisking argument. It is claimed that the CISF guard was angry with Kangana Ranaut for speaking against the farmers' movement. Mayank Madhur, who was accompanying Kangana, tried to slap Kulwinder Kaur. After this, a complaint was given to the police by Ranaut.

CISF constable detained

Following the accusation, Kaur has been detained in the Commanding Officer's room where she is being questioned about the incident. The CISF is thoroughly investigating the matter, including reviewing CCTV footage from the Chandigarh Airport to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged altercation, the sources said. Meanwhile, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has also been set up to conduct a further investigation, they added.

Kangana elected as MP from Mandi

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut made a remarkable entry into politics by winning the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting as a Bharatiya Janata BJP candidate, Ranaut achieved a decisive victory over Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh. The newly-elected MP also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Ranaut was certainly the most talked about contender among them, running her entire campaign on being the daughter of the soil. She also gained public sympathy due to derogatory comments from opposition leaders for her acting background and the name of her constituency. In an industry where actors mostly conceal their political affiliations, Ranaut was among the handful of Hindi cinema stars to openly extend support to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling herself a fan of the leader.

