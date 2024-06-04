Mandi Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut leading with margin of 68851 votes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mandi Election Results 2024

Mandi Election Results 2024: Mandi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The state has 4 parliamentary seats. The Mandi seat comprises 17 Assembly segments including Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sunder Nagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Joginder Nagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur and Kinnaur. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Mandi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh went to polls in the seventh and the last phase on June 1 along with the other three Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 57 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the seventh phase.

Mandi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of per cent was recorded in the Mandi Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Mandi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh will be out on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

MandiLok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, the royal heir of the former Rampur Bushahr princely state were the main candidates in the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Mandi Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma from BJP won the seat with a margin of 405,459 votes. Ram Swaroop Sharma was polled 647,189 votes with a vote share of 69.00 per cent and defeated Aashray Sharma from Congress who got 241,730 votes (25.63 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ram Swaroop Sharma from BJP won the seat and was polled 362,824 votes with a vote share of 49.94 per cent. Congress candidate Pratibha Singh got 322,968 votes (44.46 per cent) and was the runner-up.Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Pratibha Singh by a margin of 39,856 votes.