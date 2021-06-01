Image Source : ANI (FILE) China strengthening infrastructure in border areas: Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said that China is trying to build up its infrastructure along the state border that aligns with Tibet. According to Thakur, the neighbouring country has even started surveillance activities along border areas.

"They (China) have begun some surveillance activities via road at a height higher than ours," Thakur said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

"It's true that China is trying to strengthen its infrastructure in our border area that aligns with Tibet, we will inform the Centre about it," he added.

Thakur had on Sunday visited the Indo-China border areas at Samdo in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur said he went to the border areas following inputs after the violation of the state airspace last year by Chinese helicopters and some construction activities, including those of roads near the border.

India and China have been locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since last year. The tensions peaked in June last year after a clash between soldiers in Galwan Valley. The clash left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. China too suffered casualties.

Following several rounds of negotiations at the military and diplomatic levels, the two Asian giants agreed to synchronized and organised disengagement.

