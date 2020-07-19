Image Source : PTI (FILE) Will Rafale be deployed at LAC with China? IAF will decide this week

Top brass of Indian Air Force under Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will meet this week to discuss situation at Line of Actual Control with China in eastern Ladakh. The Air Chief Marshal and other top air commanders will meet at a conference to discuss range of security issues including China. The two-day conference will start on July 22.

China is likely to be the main focus of the conference. Indian Air Force has already positioned its most advanced fighter jets like Sukhoi, Mirage and Mig-29 to forward positions along the LAC. In addition to this, Apache helicopters have also been deployed to carry out patrols. Dominant Indian presence in the skies of the LAC has enabled Indian ground forces to maintain their positions effectively.

Indian firepower will get a major boost as Rafale fighter jets will arrive from France by the end of this month. IAF commanders will surely discuss quick operationalisation of Rafale fighter jets as they will increase India's dominance in air. Rafale Fighter Jets are the most advanced warplanes in South Asian region and this will give Indian Air Force an edge over its adversaries.

ANI reported that Indian Air Force is rapidly working to make Rafale fighter jets compatiable with India's largely Russian-origin fleet.

