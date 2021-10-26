Tuesday, October 26, 2021
     
China imposes lockdown in Lanzhou, city of four million, as Covid cases spike

Beijing has been reporting stray cases since last Tuesday, ending the zero-case record for over two months.

New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2021 13:42 IST
Residents wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to receive booster shots against COVID-19 at a vaccination site displaying a poster baring the words: "Epidemic protection" in Beijing

 

China Covid News: Lanzhou, a Chinese city of four million, has been put under lockdown amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. According to news agency AFP, residents have been asked not to leave their home except in emergency. 

"All types of residential communities are to implement closed management," a statement issued by the local government said.

The lockdown in Lanzhou comes just a day after strict restrictions were imposed in China's Ejin county following a surge in Covid cases. The county lies in the Mongolia region in the country where the administration has asked thousands of citizens to stay home and warned for civil and criminal action against those not following protocols, Bloomberg reported. 

Critics say despite periodic outbreaks of infections in different parts of the country posing huge logistic challenges, China has shown no signs of relaxing its costly Zero-COVID policy.

Beijing, where the foreign travel is strictly restricted with 21-day quarantine for foreigners, followed the stringent policy of zero cases as it gears up to host the prestigious Winter Olympics in February next year.

China has restricted travel from India and a number of other countries. 

ALSO READ: Fearing another Covid wave, China goes for strict lockdown in Ejin county

 

