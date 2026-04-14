Chikungunya cases reported in Kerala: State govt steps up surveillance, issues advisory

Thiruvananthapuram:

After cases of chikungunya were reported from parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala, health authorities on Tuesday urged people to remain vigilant in the state. Officials said clusters have been identified in Kunnukara and Chengamanad panchayats. So far, nine cases have been confirmed, while 19 are suspected, according to a statement from the state government.

Kunnukara reported 24 cases, including six confirmed and 18 suspected, while Chengamanad recorded four cases, including three confirmed and one suspected.

Surveillance intensified, preventive measures taken

Authorities said intensified surveillance, preventive measures, and awareness campaigns are underway in the affected areas to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Officials warned that the disease can cause sudden high fever, severe joint pain-especially in the hands, ankles, and knees-along with muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and, in some cases, skin rashes.

People experiencing such symptoms have been advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication, as per the statement. Health experts cautioned against taking painkillers without a doctor's prescription and stressed the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment.

Health department issues advisory

Infected individuals have been advised to rest under mosquito nets even during the daytime to prevent further transmission. Adequate hydration, nutritious food, and proper rest were also recommended.

Authorities urged residents to inspect their homes and surroundings regularly, especially after intermittent summer showers, and eliminate stagnant water from containers, tanks, flower pots, trays, discarded tyres, and other items. Construction sites, rubber plantations, and water-storing vessels were also identified as potential breeding spots.

Source-reduction activities emphasised

Weekly source-reduction activities have been emphasised, including special "dry day" observances in institutions, offices, public places, and households to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Officials warned that under the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023, a fine of up to Rs 10,000 could be imposed if mosquito breeding is found in residential or commercial premises. "Collective efforts are essential to control the spread of chikungunya," authorities said, urging public cooperation in mosquito control measures and early reporting of symptoms.