Chhattisgarh: Wild elephant tramples visually-impaired man to death

A visually-impaired man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said. The victim, identified as Sanjay Korva, was attacked by the elephant on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when he was walking to his Saraitoli village from nearby Bardand village under Kunkuri forest range, a forest official said.

On being alerted about it, personnel of the forest and the police departments rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, the official added.

This is the second casualty in two days in the district after a 62-year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack on Friday morning.

According to another official, Korva used to sing folk songs with local orchestra groups and also perform in schools on special occasions.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Koriya districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of tribals and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.

The state has reported six elephant deaths in four districts in the last 12 days.

Two tuskers died of electrocution at separate places in Dharamjaigarh forest division in Raigarh on June 16 and June 18.

In another case on June 16, an elephant calf had died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two elephants were recovered from Surajpur district on June 9 and 10, while another jumbo was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur on June 11.

