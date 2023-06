Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh: Congress appoints TS Singh Deo as Deputy Chief Minister

TS Singh Deo has been appointed as Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh. "INC President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for appointment of TS Singh Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. The state will benefit greatly from his services as Deputy CM," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

