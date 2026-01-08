Jammu and Kashmir: 4 kg IED neutralised in Rajouri, Army and police thwart terror plot Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces neutralised the IED through a controlled blast, destroying it safely without any collateral damage or danger to nearby civilians. Officials verified the site was secure after the explosion, though ongoing searches aim to detect any more devices or suspects.

Rajouri (J&K):

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district successfully recovered and neutralised a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) during a proactive joint operation, averting a possible major incident. Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, the Army and police combed a forested area, destroying the 4kg device in a controlled blast while securing additional evidence.

Tip-off sparks joint cordon and search operation

The operation unfolded in the dense forest area of Kallar in Dori Maal, Thanamandi tehsil, following a credible tip-off about suspicious movements on Wednesday. Army personnel and local police immediately launched a coordinated cordon and search, sealing off the remote terrain to flush out any threats. This forested stretch, prone to militant activities, demanded heightened vigilance, with forces employing advanced detection methods to scan the underbrush.

Discovery and identification of the IED

During the intensive search, troops uncovered suspicious material buried in the area. Close examination confirmed it as a sophisticated suspected IED weighing approximately 4 kg- capable of causing significant damage if detonated. Empty shells were also found nearby, hinting at recent activity, and were promptly secured for forensic analysis.

Controlled destruction and ongoing probe

The IED was safely defused and destroyed using a controlled explosion mechanism, ensuring no collateral damage or risk to nearby civilians. Officials confirmed the site was cleared post-blast, but emphasised that searches continue to rule out additional devices or suspects. The joint operation remains active, with intensified patrolling to maintain security in the volatile region.

Kathua encounter

Meanwhile, an encounter also broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir following which joint forces intensified the search operation.