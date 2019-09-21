Chhattisgarh: Balrampur locals receive electricity bill without power supply in village

Image Source : ANI Villagers in Chhattisgarh get electricity bills without power supply

In yet another case of negligence by the electricity department, locals in a village in Chhattisgarh have received electricity bill when they do not even have access to power. According to news agency ANI, locals in Pateri Para of Sanawal village in Balrampur have got electricity bills, without having power supply in the village.

On being asked, a villager said, people cook in the dark and children study under oil lamps in the village.

"There's no electricity supply. People cook in the dark, children study using lamps. We have been sent electricity bills but no electricity," the local said.

Commenting on the incident, Balrampur District Collector, Sanjeev Kumar Jha said, "We got to know about it through the media, an investigation is needed to be done if anything like that has happened. We will get it investigated."

Chhattisgarh:Locals in Pateri Para of Sanawal village in Balrampur get electricity bills without having electricity supply in area.A local says,'There's no electricity supply.People cook in dark,children study using lamps.We have been sent electricity bills but no electricity' pic.twitter.com/lkj1gWAVlH — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

This is not the first time a bizarre incident in relation to the electricity department has come to fore.

Earlier, a man in Uttar Pradesh was charged an exorbitant electricity bill of more than Rs. 128 crore. The exact amount of the electricity bill was Rs 128, 45, 95,444 for a home connection of 2 kilowatt.

Before that, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was sent an electricity bill for Rs. 23 crore in January this year. His home electricity connection was for a total of 2 kilowatts.

In May last year, a vegetable vendor in Maharashtra's Aurangabad had committed suicide after he was handed over an electricity bill of Rs. 8.64 lakh.

On this, the electricity department had said the error occurred because of a missing decimal point.

Also Read | Hapur man charged crores for electricity bill, power supply cut on non-payment of amount