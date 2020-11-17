No Chhath Puja allowed at beaches, riverbanks, ponds in Mumbai: BMC

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said Chhath Puja will not be allowed at beaches, riverbanks, ponds in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said Chhath Puja will not be allowed at beaches, riverbanks, ponds in Mumbai. Due to the pandemic situation and with Maharashtra being one of the states having high numbers of coronavirus cases, the metropolitan civic body has decided not to allow Chhath Puja at beaches, riverbanks, ponds in the city.

The decision has come even after migrant population from Bihar had appealed to the Maharashtra government to ease the norms and allow them to hold Chhath Puja on November 20, Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi government also on Tuesday announced that November 20 will be a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja. This comes after the Delhi government, last week, decided to ban community 'Chhath Pooja' celebrations near the ghats to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

"Chhat Pooja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of NCT Delhi has decided to declare 20th November as public holidayon account of Chhat Pooja. Necessary notification in this regard may be issue,” the order, signed by Dy CM Manish Sisodia, read.

Earlier in the day, BJP Puravnchal Morcha held a protest march towards the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the government’s decision of banning Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna and public ghats.

