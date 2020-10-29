Heavy rains lash Chennai; several roads, areas waterlogged

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash Chennai

Heavy rains accompanied with loud crackling thunder and bright lightning lashed Chennai early Thursday. According to the details, the rains continued for several hours, which resulted in heavy waterlogging across several localities in the city. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the northeast monsoon has commenced over extreme south peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The weathermen on Thursday had forecast cloudy sky over Chennai and thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain.

Last week, intense rains had lashed the city and its suburbs, causing inundation in several areas.

The rains, which came in the evening after sweltering weather till late afternoon, were influenced by the depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal with the east west shear zone passing over the Chennai region, a Metrological official had said.

