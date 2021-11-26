Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues orange alert for Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a water-logged street following heavy rain in Chennai.

An orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

Thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for Tamil Nadu's Chennai forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather alert is valid till Saturday (November 27).

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukodi - where the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple was fully inundated, and Ramanathapuram districts, on Thursday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Ramanathapuram District Collector held a meeting of officials of various departments and the situation of low-lying areas of the district including Paramakudi, and R.S. Mangalam are being constantly monitored by Revenue and Disaster management authorities.

Tourism officials of the district said that since the arrival of northeast monsoon and heavy rains, the flow of pilgrims to the temple town of Rameswaram has taken a beating.

Ramanathapuram district administration has opened a special control room and helpline numbers to the public for any assistance and public can contact helpline number 1077.

Rameswaram recorded 76.20mm rainfall, Pamban 42.10 mm, and Thangachimadam 30.50 mm rains.

Thunderstorms with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi districts and thunderstorm with moderate rains is likely in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Cuddalore on Friday.

