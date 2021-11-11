Tamil Nadu rains: Showers, flooding toss Chennai, 14 dead in rain battered state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Streets flooded after heavy rainfall in Chennai, Thursday.

Amid dark clouds and squally winds, the flooding, triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas and in the suburbs into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash, while 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

The depression, that moved towards the metropolis on Thursday is all set to cross the coast soon while the authorities used heavy-duty motors, robotic excavators and deployed its full manpower to pump out water, de-clog drains, remove trash and uprooted trees.

The heavy rainfall, since last night covered almost the entire city under sheets of water including the downtown Mylapore and heavily inundated several parts of neighbourhoods including Velachery and rain water entered state-run hospitals in KK Nagar and Chromepet prompting authorities to shift patients to other facilities.

Fearing damage, several residents of deluge-hit Ram Nagar in Madipakkam parked their cars on the nearby Velachery flyover's margin or underneath similar facilities nearby.

The bylanes of Pudupet, near the swollen Cooum River, Choolai, Semmancherry, Kodambambakkam, KK Nagar-MGR Nagar and Arumbakkam were among the innumerable neighbourhoods hit by the deluge.

The streets around Hasthinapuram, close to suburban Chrompet resembled an angry speeding river, with water level raising over three-feet. Inundation in several places like the Five Furlong Road in Guindy-Velachary point was about three feet or a little over it.

The inundation hit neighbouhoods like those off Mudichur, Perungalathur and Nandivaram-Guduvancherry appeared like mini islands with little access to essential needs and power supply was disconnected to all such neighbourhoods considering safety.

A woman who was riding a scooter on the road abutting Raj Bhavan was injured when a tree fell. The woman was rushed to a hospital by authorities and the fallen tree was removed.

Besides Chennai and its suburbs which fall under the districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, other regions of the state including the northern belt too received heavy rainfall.

The state government said 14 people were killed so far in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin held discussions with Ministers chaired a meeting of top state officials led by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu to review the rain situation.

The CM directed officials specially deputed to manage rain-related issues in various districts to expedite the relief activities and ensure quality food and medical facilities in relief camps.

He further wanted the authorities to take steps to prevent crop loss.

The chief minister also ordered constituting a six-member ministerial panel, headed by Cooperatives Minister I Periyasamy, to assess crop damage, especially in the Cauvery delta region, and submit a report to the government to expedite relief work, an official release said.

An IMD update said the depression was inching close to Chennai and and it is very likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai soon.

Till date, 157 head of cattle have died, 1,146 huts and 237 houses have been affected in rain-related incidents.

In view of water-logging, suburban train services saw suspensions between Chennai Central and Tiruvallur and delay on the Gummidipoondi side.

Later in a tweet, the Railways said, "We are happy to inform that there has been an improvement in the number of services from Chennai Central towards Tiruvallur and Arakkonam and only a few services are suspended for the time being. Work is underway to bring the train services back to normal #ChennaiRain."

Arrival of flights here is suspended till evening in view of showers and heavy winds though departures continued.

ALSO READ | TN rains: Schools, colleges in Chennai, adjoining districts switch to online classes, red alert for today

Latest India News