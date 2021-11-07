Heavy rains lash Chennai, two reservoirs to be opened; flood alert sounded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash Chennai

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight and it continues, with waterlogging all around and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs are set to be opened. Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rain water, authorities announced.

Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since the night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and for the next few days.

Heavy rain is expected to lash Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvanamalai, and Tiruchy.

The IMD has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu in the next two days and rains will continue to increase in the state's north coastal region on November 11 and 12.

Officials said that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Chennai and surrounding areas from November 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

