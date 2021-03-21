Image Source : INDIA TV Customs seizes gold concealed in hair wigs, undergarment of passengers

In the past few days, Customs officials have seized gold concealed in hair wigs and even undergarments of the passengers. In one such incident, two people were nabbed for trying to sneak in gold under wigs.

Identified as Magroob Akbarali, a resident of Ramanathapuram, and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen, a resident of Chennai, both landed at the airport from Dubai on Sunday. Customs officials suspected them of hiding something and halted him for a thorough check. During the check, sleuths found 2 packets of gold paste weighing 698 grams were found concealed under their wigs, which on extraction yielded 595 grams gold. They had even shaved off a portion of their hair in order to deceive security personnel.

In another case, Balu Ganesan, 42, a resident of Trichy, who arrived by the same flight was intercepted and arrested by the customs officials. During a search, three bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum which on extraction yielded 622 grams of gold.

Earlier on Saturday, a man from Villupuram identified as Anbazhagan was intercepted and arrested by the customs officials. During a personal search, four packets of gold paste weighing 1.5 kg were recovered, concealed inside his socks, and stitched inside his underwear. On extraction 1.33 kg gold valued at Rs. 62 lakhs recovered and seized.

In another such incident, A. Thamin Ansari, a resident of Chennai, the receiver of gold was also nabbed outside the airport when he approached the passenger to take the gold. Both arrested.

Conversion of gold into compound form with the intention of smuggling it across security checks is not a new phenomenon. In fact, several mules are apprehended almost every month at various Indian airports while trying to smuggle precious metals hidden somewhere in their body.

Latest India News