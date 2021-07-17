Uttarakhand CM says no to live streaming of Char Dham Yatra: 'Not mentioned in Vedas'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI No live streaming of Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the live streaming of the Char Dham yatra would not be held as it is not mentioned in the Vedas. The decision came after the State's High Court ordered a stay on the Cabinet’s decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines for the devotees.

"After taking into account all the suggestions, we have decided not to hold live streaming of Char Dham Yatra as it is not written in the Vedas," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

"We are also going to file an affidavit in the High Court in this regard," the Chief Minister added.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand High Court questions ban on slaughterhouses in Haridwar district

Last year, when the yatra was allowed for devotees from all over the country, 70 people visited Gangotri per day, 40 visited Yamunotri, 180 Kedarnath and around 400 turned up daily at Badrinath.

"Keeping it in mind, it was decided to open the yatra strictly for locals with a daily cap on the number of devotees to visit the temples. It was decided that not more than 750 people will be allowed to visit the four Himalayan temples in a day," Uniyal said.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand govt allows states to take 'Ganga jal' in tankers

Latest India News