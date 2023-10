Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu will have to stay in jail for 6 more days in the Skill Development Corporation scam case, the Supreme Court ruled.. The former CM was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, when he was in office in 2015. The scam is said to be of Rs 371 crore.

The Supreme Court has also issued a notice to the Andra Pradesh government challenging the arrest.

Latest India News