Chandrababu Naidu detained outside Andhra assembly

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu has been detained outside the state assembly on Monday, as he wanted to go into villages in Amaravati. Police took him and others in a police van and dropped them at his residence.

While protesting against Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed bill for three state capitals, the TDP senior leader said, "Nowhere in the world for one state there are 3 capitals. Today is a black day, we wanted to save Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. Not only me, throughout the state, but people are also fighting and coming on roads. Govt is arresting everyone. It's bad for democracy."

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy moved AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020, which calls for three separate capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

