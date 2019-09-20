Friday, September 20, 2019
     
Chandra Bhushan resigns as deputy head of CSE

He said soon he would be announcing a new organization to work in the field of environment, energy and climate change.

New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 18:29 IST
 Climate change expert Chandra Bhushan has resigned from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) after serving the think-tank for over two decades.

He was Deputy Director General of the CSE.

"I would continue to work and do my bit to the environmental field," Bhushan told IANS on Friday.

He said soon he would be announcing a new organization to work in the field of environment, energy and climate change.

Bhushan joined the CSE in 1997 to head its prestigious Green Rating Project, which publicly rated the environmental performance of companies.

