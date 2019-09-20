Image Source : PTI Dalai Lama supports global climate strike

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday supported the global climate strike, saying the younger generation is being very realistic about the future.

"It's quite right that students and today's younger generation should have serious concerns about the climate crisis and its effect on the environment," the Nobel Peace laureate tweeted.

"They are being very realistic about the future. They see we need to listen to scientists. We should encourage them," he added.

Tens of thousands of students across the globe staged protests, calling for urgent action on climate change ahead of the UN climate summit.

