Chandigarh Police transfers 2 DSPs, 15 inspectors following explosion at two bars including Badshah's Seville

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X An explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge, in Chandigarh (L) and Singer Badshah (R)

Chandigarh blast: Following explosions at many bar-cum-lounges, one of them owned by rapper Badshah, two deputy superintendents of police, along with 15 inspectors, have been transferred to different posts in Chandigarh, as per an order from the Chandigarh Superintendents of Police on Tuesday.

According to the notice, DSP Udaypal Singh and DSP Sunhwinder Pal will temporarily serve as Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Central Chandigarh and DSP Security High Court, respectively, starting November 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the inspectors will assume their roles immediately.

2 low-intensity explosions outside Chandigarh's bar-cum-lounges

Two low-intensity explosions occurred outside De'Orra and Seville. Seville is reportedly owned by the rapper. The explosions shattered De'Orra's glass windows. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

In CCTV footage, an unidentified person was seen throwing something towards the lounge and thereafter a cloud of smoke emerged. Sources said two suspects came on a motorcycle.

Police said that they received a call about a "loud sound" from the area around 3:25 am. Upon investigation, a police team found pieces of jute rope at the scene. Samples were later collected by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, according to the police.

Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal told reporters an investigating officer who responded to the call found broken glasses at the scene. An FIR has been lodged and an investigation was underway.

Puran, a worker at one of the clubs, said though the joint was closed, there were seven to eight workers inside at the time of the incident. He said they heard a loud sound around 3.15 am and rushed outside. They found broken glass, but did not spot anyone, he added.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Chandigarh: Twin explosions near two nightclubs including Badshah's Seville rock city, probe on

Also Read: Punjab: Jalandhar Police arrests two associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after shootout