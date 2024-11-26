Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Chandigarh blast news: Twin explosions near two nightclubs rock city, forensic team rush to spot

Chandigarh blast news: Twin explosions near two nightclubs rock city, forensic team rush to spot

Twin blasts rocked nightclubs in Chandigarh, The forensic teams of Chandigarh Police are investigating the matter.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Chandigarh
Updated on: November 26, 2024 10:01 IST
Chandigarh, Chandigarh bomb blast,
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the site

Chandigarh blast: Two blasts occurred near two nightclubs in Sector 26 in the upscale Sector 26 of Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. The explosions were believed to have been caused by crude bombs. The explosion took place around 4 am on Tuesday morning when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw a low-intensity bomb at the nightclubs. 

No casualties reported

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, the blast caused damage to several window panes. 

Forensic teams present

 Forensic teams of Chandigarh Police are currently investigating the matter. More information about this incident is awaited.

Also Read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to hospital in Chennai, central bank gives health update

Also Read: Essar Group co-founder Shashikant Ruia dies at 81, PM Modi offers condolences

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement