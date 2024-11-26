Chandigarh blast news: Twin explosions near two nightclubs rock city, forensic team rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the site

Chandigarh blast: Two blasts occurred near two nightclubs in Sector 26 in the upscale Sector 26 of Chandigarh on Tuesday morning. The explosions were believed to have been caused by crude bombs. The explosion took place around 4 am on Tuesday morning when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw a low-intensity bomb at the nightclubs.

No casualties reported

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, the blast caused damage to several window panes.

Forensic teams present

Forensic teams of Chandigarh Police are currently investigating the matter. More information about this incident is awaited.

Also Read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to hospital in Chennai, central bank gives health update

Also Read: Essar Group co-founder Shashikant Ruia dies at 81, PM Modi offers condolences