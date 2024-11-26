RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to hospital in Chennai, central bank gives health update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shaktikanta Das

Chennai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday hospitalised in Chennai with a minor health issue. The RBI in a statement said he experienced acidity and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital. Giving an update on his health, the central bank said there's no cause for concern and he will be discharged in a few hours.

The development comes a t atime when the Centre is reportedly considering a second extension for the RBI governor, which would make him the longest-serving RBI chief since the 1960s.

Appointed in December 2018, Shaktikanta Das has already surpassed the typical five-year term seen in recent decades.

Under his leadership at the RBI, the central bank has gone through various economic challenges, including inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainties. However, Governor Das in a recdnt interview expressed confidence in India's economic resilience, saying that the country is well-prepared to handle external shocks, including protectionism, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions.