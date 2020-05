Image Source : PTI Chandigarh: Man evacuated from US tests coronavirus positive in Panchkula's quarantine centre

A 28-year-old man evacuated from the US tested coronavirus positive on Friday. A resident Kethal, the man was in a quarantine centre in Panchkula, Chandigarh when he tested positive.

The patient has been admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh's sector-6 and he is in an isolation ward.

Meanwhile, 21 out of 73 people who are evacuated from the US have tested coronavirus positive.

More details awaited.

