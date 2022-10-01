Chandigarh administration allows green firecrackers for 2 hours on Diwali | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The notice also stated that violation of the orders issued in relation to firecrackers will attract strict legal action.

The Chandigarh administration on Saturday allowed the use of green firecrackers certified by CSIR-NEERI but with the condition that on Diwali day firecrackers will be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The decision came after a report by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee found the city’s air quality during Diwali in 2020 and 2021 moderate.

Other than this, series firecrackers or laris even if it falls under the green category will be banned in the union territory as they cause air and noise pollution.

The administration also stated that e-commerce platforms are prohibited from accepting orders of any firecrackers. The bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day, while on gurupurabh it will be 4 am to 5 am in the morning and 9 pm to 10 pm in the evening.

The notice also stated that any violation of the above-mentioned orders will involve strict action. This will attract penal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

