ITBP rescues all 16 people trapped in tunnel near Tapovan after Chamoli glacier break

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli after a part of Nanda Devi glacier broke off on Sunday leading to massive flash floods in the region.

The ITBP personnel approached the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped after the disaster.

Meanwhile, there are 7 Indian Navy Diving Teams which have been put on standby for Uttarakhand flash flood relief operations, Indian Navy officials informed.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has also informed that its hydropower project in Tapovan.

