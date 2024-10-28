Centre to conduct census next year, Lok Sabha seats delimitation by 2028: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a major development, the Centre is likely to commence the census exercise next year (in 2025) and will continue till 2026, as claimed by media reports. Moreover, the delimitation of the Lok Sabha seats will begin after the census is completed and will likely be completed by 2028.

After the upcoming census, the cycle of the exercise will be altered. Traditionally, the census was held in the first year of a new decade. The last time happened in 2011, the census was to be conducted in 2021. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the process was delayed.

After this census, the cycle will be conducted in 2035, 20245, 2025 and further. The development comes amid the demands for caste census by several opposition parties. However, the reports suggest that no decision has been taken for the same.

Sect-survey to be introduced

The Central government is likely to introduce a sect survey in the census next year. It will be done within the established framework of categories- General, OBS, SC and ST.

The provision will provide the government with data on the sect-wise population, which is also a crucial aspect of India's pluralist society. For example, Lingayats in Karnataka come under the general category but consider themselves to be a different sect. This sect-categorisation is prevalent in Indian society.

Central deputation of Census Commissioner extended

Recently, the central deputation of Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, currently serving as Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, was extended till August 2026. A 1995 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Narayan has held the key post under the Ministry of Home Affairs since 2020.

"The President is pleased to extend the central deputation tenure of Shri Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, IAS (UP:1995), Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs beyond 06. 12. 2024 for a period up to 04. 08. 2026 or until further orders whichever is earlier," according to an official notification.

(With PTI Inputs)