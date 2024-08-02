Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Centre sends BSF DG Nitin Agarwal, Special DG Yogesh Khurania back to parent cadres

The Union Cabinet approved the Ministry of Home Affairs proposal to send BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal back to his parent Kerala cadre with immediate effect. Agarwal, a 1989 batch IPS officer, took charge as BSF DG in June last year, succeeding Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Increased infiltration concerns

While the government has not provided explicit reasons for the sudden repatriation, it is believed that Agarwal’s release is due to increased infiltration along the Jammu sector. The BSF is responsible for guarding the international border and parts of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yogesh Khurania’s new appointment

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also relieved Special Director General Yogesh Khurania from the BSF. Khurania, a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police for Odisha, replacing Arun Sarangi.

Security review in Jammu

Khurania recently conducted a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier, where he reviewed the security situation amidst rising threats of cross-border infiltration. He chaired a meeting with senior BSF officers, including the IGs of Jammu and Kashmir, to assess the security measures.

Vacant positions in BSF

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that as of July 1, there are 10,145 vacant posts in the BSF. This includes 387 Gazetted Officers in Group 'A', 1,816 Subordinate Officers in Group 'B', and 7,942 Other Ranks in Group 'C'.

