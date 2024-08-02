Centre puts out 'fact copies' of IMD alerts in Parliament amid row over Shah's 'early warning system' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amid row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘early warning system’ statement in the Parliament in connection with the Wayanad landslide that claimed several lives, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday (August 2) provided additional facts to both Houses on the incident considering the discussion held during the Calling Attention Motion in Lok Sabha on July 31. The government put out the “fact copies” of the India Meteorological Department's early alerts issued from July 23 to July 29 (7-day forecast).

What did the government say?

During the discussions held in the Rajya Sabha on 31st July, 2024 on a calling Attention Motion on Wayanad Landslide incident raised by KC Venugopal, it was inter-alia stated by the Union Home Minister that since July 23 2024, IMD has been giving warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala in its 7-day forecast.

“The facts mentioned that such heavy rainfall, in hilly areas like Wayanad, could also lead to other rainfall-induced disasters, such as landslides,” the government said.

“As per the National Policy on Disaster Management, the primary responsibility for disaster management, adequate preparedness measures, rests with the State Governments concerned,” the government said in the additional facts laid on both Houses of the Parliament.

“The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues forecast every Thursday valid for next two weeks. In the forecast issued on 18th July 2024 (Thursday), IMD predicted above normal rainfall along the west coast region including Kerala during the week of 25th July to 1st August,” it added.

In the forecast issued next Thursday (25th July 2024), IMD also indicated higher rainfall over Kerala with prediction of heavy rainfall during all the days of the week (25th July to 1st August),” it further said.

“In its daily heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD five days before the occurrence of the sad event, it predicted continuously the occurrence of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala during 0830 IST of 29th to 0830 IST of 30th July 2024 based on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th. On 29th midday IMD issued an Orange colour warning with prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 20 cm) valid upto 0830 IST of 30th July,” the government said.

IMD issued impact based forecast in colour codes and suggested actions along with the heavy rainfall warning. The impact based forecast included the possibility of landslide and localised inundation and damage to vulnerable structures.

Politics over the issue

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) state secretary MV Govindan condemned his statement and said it is politically motivated. Addressing a press conference, CPM state secretary MV Govindan said, "Amit Shah's statement was politically motivated. Such reactions will not help anyone at a time when we need to work together. The culture of Kerala is to stand united on common issues of the country."

Adding to it further, he said, "The central government had issued an orange alert for the affected area. However, the rainfall was much heavier than predicted. There was no red alert before the disaster occurred; it was declared only after the disaster. The landslide warning from the Geological Survey of India was green. Now, the disaster has occurred 7 kilometers away from the place where people were relocated according to the warning."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Kerala government could have minimized the losses in Wayanad if they had become alert after the Central government's warning about potential landslides and the risk to people's lives. He added that irrespective of the party politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will stand with the people of Kerala.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha Union Home Minister Shah said, "Early warning was given, that is why on July 23, we sent 9 teams of NDRF and three more were sent yesterday. Had they become alert the day the NDRF teams landed, a lot could have been saved. But this is the time to stand with the government and the people of Kerala. Irrespective of the party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Kerala."

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Wayanad landslides: Centre sent advance warning to Kerala on July 23, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha